VP Addresses 8th Convocation of Nagaland University, Highlights Youth Empowerment and North-East Development

Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, attended the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Nagaland University as the Chief Guest at the University’s Lumami campus in Nagaland. The visit marked his first trip to the North-Eastern region after assuming office, making the occasion particularly significant for the academic community and the State.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President expressed his happiness at being in Nagaland and described the State as a unique land where nature, culture, and courage coexist in harmony. He remarked that the real strength of Nagaland lies not only in its scenic beauty but also in the resilience, traditions, and spirit of its people.

Emphasising the idea of India’s unity in diversity, Shri Radhakrishnan stated that the country’s strength does not arise from uniformity but from the ability of its diverse communities to remain united. He said that India's civilisational ethos demonstrates how different cultures, languages, and traditions can coexist while contributing to a shared national identity.

The Vice-President commended Nagaland University for its contributions to higher education since its establishment in 1994. The University was formed after being carved out of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and has since played a significant role in expanding academic opportunities and improving access to quality education across the region.

He noted that the institution has steadily broadened its academic outreach and strengthened its academic infrastructure. Among the notable achievements highlighted by him was the establishment of a cancer research laboratory, which represents an important step toward enhancing scientific research and healthcare initiatives in the region.

In addition to scientific advancements, the Vice-President appreciated the University’s efforts to preserve and document indigenous Naga languages and customary laws, emphasising the importance of safeguarding traditional knowledge systems and cultural heritage for future generations.

Congratulating the graduating students, Shri Radhakrishnan encouraged them to pursue progress with a sense of purpose. He advised young graduates to balance economic development with environmental responsibility, ensuring that growth does not come at the cost of ecological sustainability.

The Vice-President also urged students to lead responsible lives and contribute to nation-building. In a strong message directed toward the youth, he called upon them to remain vigilant against social challenges and to firmly say “No to Drugs.” According to him, young citizens must uphold discipline, integrity, and social responsibility in order to build a stronger India.

Highlighting the rapidly changing global landscape, he emphasised the importance of continuous learning and skill development. He noted that technological advancements and global transformations are occurring at an unprecedented pace, making it essential for young professionals to constantly upgrade their knowledge and skills in order to remain relevant and competitive.

Shri Radhakrishnan also drew attention to the Government of India’s focus on the development of the North-Eastern region under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He referred to the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), which aims to support infrastructure projects, social development initiatives, and livelihood opportunities across the region.

These initiatives, he said, are designed to accelerate inclusive growth and create meaningful opportunities for the youth of the North-East, thereby strengthening the region’s economic and social progress.

The Vice-President also mentioned the tripartite agreement signed in February 2026 between the Central Government, the Government of Nagaland, and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) under the leadership of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. He expressed confidence that the agreement would address long-standing concerns and contribute to lasting peace and development in the region.

He further appreciated the role played by Nagaland Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the State Government in advancing peace initiatives and developmental efforts in Nagaland.

Speaking about the transformation witnessed in the North-East over the past decade, Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted the significant improvements in infrastructure and connectivity. He remarked that while infrastructure connects territories, it is the interaction and mutual understanding among people that truly strengthen national unity.

During the visit, the Vice-President also laid the foundation stone for the HEFA Phase II buildings at Nagaland University, marking an important step toward expanding the institution’s infrastructure and academic facilities.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Governor of Nagaland and Chief Rector of Nagaland University Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla; Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri T. R. Zeliang; Chancellor of Nagaland University Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, along with other distinguished guests and members of the academic community.