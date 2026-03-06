Middle East on Edge: Rising Tensions Displace Thousands

On Friday, the UN refugee agency highlighted a dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, where nearly 100,000 people have been forced to relocate internally, with substantial numbers of Syrian refugees returning to their homeland.

The increased tension stems from escalated hostilities between Israel and the Iran-supported Lebanese group Hezbollah. The conflict arose following a joint US-Israeli air operation targeting Iran that commenced on February 28.

In response to the crisis, Israel has issued large-scale evacuation orders affecting southern Lebanon and sections of Beirut, compounding the humanitarian impact in the region.