Middle East on Edge: Rising Tensions Displace Thousands

The UN refugee agency reported massive displacements within Lebanon, with nearly 100,000 people affected and Syrian refugees returning to Syria. Escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, following a US-Israeli air campaign against Iran, have prompted evacuation orders in southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut, marking a significant humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:37 IST
On Friday, the UN refugee agency highlighted a dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, where nearly 100,000 people have been forced to relocate internally, with substantial numbers of Syrian refugees returning to their homeland.

The increased tension stems from escalated hostilities between Israel and the Iran-supported Lebanese group Hezbollah. The conflict arose following a joint US-Israeli air operation targeting Iran that commenced on February 28.

In response to the crisis, Israel has issued large-scale evacuation orders affecting southern Lebanon and sections of Beirut, compounding the humanitarian impact in the region.

