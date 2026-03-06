PM Modi Urges Export-Oriented Farming at Budget Webinar on Rural Growth

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the third Post-Budget Webinar on “Agriculture and Rural Transformation”, calling for a renewed push to make Indian agriculture export-oriented, technology-driven, and globally competitive. The webinar brought together policymakers, experts, industry representatives, and stakeholders to deliberate on the implementation of agricultural and rural development initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

Opening his address, the Prime Minister noted that stakeholders had actively contributed during the budget formulation process and stressed that the next critical step is ensuring effective implementation. He emphasized that post-budget consultations like the webinar are vital for translating policy announcements into real benefits for farmers and rural communities.

Agriculture Remains a Strategic Pillar of the Economy

Highlighting the central role of agriculture in India’s economic framework, Shri Modi described the sector as the backbone of the nation’s development journey. He reiterated that the government has consistently focused on strengthening the agricultural ecosystem through multiple reforms and welfare schemes.

Among the flagship initiatives mentioned was the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, through which more than ₹4 lakh crore has been transferred directly to over 10 crore farmers. The Prime Minister also cited the success of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, under which nearly ₹2 lakh crore in insurance claims have been settled to support farmers facing crop losses.

Institutional credit coverage for farmers has now expanded to over 75 percent, significantly improving financial inclusion in the agricultural sector. According to the Prime Minister, these measures have helped reduce risks for farmers and provide them with economic security.

Focus on Export-Oriented and High-Value Agriculture

Shri Modi highlighted the need to align India’s agricultural production with changing global demand patterns, urging stakeholders to transform Indian farming into a strong export-oriented sector.

He emphasized that India’s diverse climatic zones offer a unique advantage in producing a wide range of crops. The Prime Minister called for maximizing this potential to boost exports and strengthen India’s position in global agricultural markets.

The Union Budget has proposed region-specific promotion of high-value crops, including cocoa, cashew, and sandalwood, while also encouraging the cultivation of agarwood in the North-East and temperate nut crops in Himalayan states.

According to the Prime Minister, expanding high-value agriculture will not only enhance export potential but also generate rural employment through food processing and value addition industries.

Fisheries and Blue Economy Offer Major Export Potential

The Prime Minister also highlighted the vast potential of India’s fisheries sector, noting that the country is already the world’s second-largest fish producer.

Currently, around 4.5 lakh tonnes of fish are produced in reservoirs and ponds, but studies suggest that the sector has the capacity to produce an additional 20 lakh tonnes.

Shri Modi said the fisheries sector could emerge as a major engine of export growth, provided new business models are developed in areas such as hatcheries, fish feed production, cold-chain logistics, and supply chain infrastructure.

He urged stronger collaboration between government departments, entrepreneurs, and local communities to fully unlock the Blue Economy’s potential for rural prosperity.

Strengthening Livestock and Dairy Economy

Highlighting India’s achievements in the livestock sector, the Prime Minister noted that the country is the world’s largest milk producer and the second-largest egg producer.

To further expand this sector, he stressed the importance of scientific breeding, disease prevention, and improved livestock management.

Shri Modi also emphasized the role of vaccination programs, revealing that more than 125 crore doses have been administered to protect livestock from Foot and Mouth Disease.

The Prime Minister pointed to initiatives such as the National Gokul Mission, expansion of Kisan Credit Cards for animal husbandry farmers, and the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, which aims to attract private investment into dairy and livestock infrastructure.

Promoting Crop Diversification and Natural Farming

Addressing the issue of agricultural sustainability, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of crop diversification to reduce dependence on single crops and mitigate risks.

He highlighted government missions focused on edible oils, pulses, and natural farming, which aim to strengthen food security while promoting environmentally sustainable agricultural practices.

Technology and Digital Infrastructure in Agriculture

A major part of the Prime Minister’s address focused on introducing a “technology culture” in agriculture. He highlighted the growing role of digital platforms such as e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) and the development of digital public infrastructure for agriculture.

The creation of Kisan IDs and digital land surveys is expected to transform agricultural administration and improve service delivery to farmers.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the increasing use of AI-based platforms and data-driven agricultural tools, stating that technology will deliver results only when institutions and entrepreneurs adopt and integrate these innovations effectively.

Rural Development and Women’s Economic Empowerment

Shri Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy through infrastructure and livelihood schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He also highlighted the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in transforming rural economies and empowering women entrepreneurs.

Referring to the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ campaign, the Prime Minister announced the government’s goal of creating 3 crore additional women entrepreneurs by 2029, and invited suggestions from stakeholders on accelerating the program.

Call for Innovation in Agri-Fintech and Storage Infrastructure

In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister stressed the need for innovation in agri-fintech, food storage, and supply chain infrastructure. He encouraged entrepreneurs and investors to expand their participation in these areas to strengthen rural markets and reduce post-harvest losses.

Shri Modi expressed confidence that the ideas and suggestions emerging from the webinar would provide new momentum to India’s agricultural transformation and rural economic growth.