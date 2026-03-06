Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to restrict social media usage for children under 13 within the next 90 days. The state is considering extending this ban to those aged 13-16. This move aims to safeguard children in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to implement strict regulations on social media use for minors, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In a significant move, the state plans to prohibit children under the age of 13 from accessing social media platforms within the next 90 days.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Assembly, highlighted ongoing discussions concerning whether the ban should also apply to children aged between 13 and 16. This indicates a proactive stance in adapting to the challenges of the digital age.

Naidu emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of young users online. These proposed restrictions are part of broader efforts to respond to the potential risks that the digital environment poses to minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

