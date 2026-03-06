Sri Lanka Tightens Drone Regulations Amid Security Concerns
Sri Lankan police have issued directives to monitor businesses dealing with drones due to potential national security threats. Concerns mount over misuse in espionage or terrorism. The US embassy advises American citizens on visa and travel assistance amid ongoing restrictions.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan authorities are ramping up oversight on the importation and sale of drones due to mounting national security concerns. Police have instructed all stations to scrutinize businesses involved with drones and associated spare parts.
Police highlight the potential for unmanned aerial vehicles to be used in espionage or terrorist attacks, emphasizing the need for vigilance. The import and operation of drones in the country fall under strict regulations outlined in the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010.
Coinciding with these measures, the US embassy is extending support to American citizens in Sri Lanka, particularly concerning visa extensions and travel disruptions. Limited flights are available through the Middle East for those seeking to return to the States.

