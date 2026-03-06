India's Path to a Maoist-Free Nation: CISF's Pivotal Role Revealed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared a decisive victory against Maoists, aiming for their eradication by the month's end. His announcement came during the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Odisha.

Shah emphasized the CISF's crucial role in ensuring security for major establishments, positioning them as catalysts for economic growth. He noted that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 relies heavily on maintaining internal security and highlighted that industrial peace is essential for achieving higher economic milestones.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah reiterated ambitions for India to become a global economic powerhouse. The CISF's expansion includes securing all ports and providing hybrid security to private industrial sectors, further strengthening India's economic and security frameworks.

