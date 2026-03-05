China Eyes Steady Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainties: 4.5%-5% Target for 2026

At a recent press conference, Shen Danyang, the head of cabinet research, expressed confidence in China's ability to achieve its economic growth target of 4.5% to 5% for 2026, aimed at countering global uncertainties.

Shen acknowledged that this year, the external environment for China's economic development has grown increasingly complex and volatile. As a result, the number of uncertainties and unforeseeable factors affecting economic performance may exceed expectations.

Despite these challenges, the government is steadfast in meeting its goals, which were unveiled recently, to ensure sustained economic growth and stability in the face of global economic fluctuations.