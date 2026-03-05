Left Menu

China Eyes Steady Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainties: 4.5%-5% Target for 2026

China's 2026 economic growth target of 4.5% to 5% is considered achievable according to Shen Danyang, a cabinet research head. Despite a complex global environment, the target aims to stabilize China’s economic performance amid rising uncertainties and unforeseeable factors impacting the economy.

At a recent press conference, Shen Danyang, the head of cabinet research, expressed confidence in China's ability to achieve its economic growth target of 4.5% to 5% for 2026, aimed at countering global uncertainties.

Shen acknowledged that this year, the external environment for China's economic development has grown increasingly complex and volatile. As a result, the number of uncertainties and unforeseeable factors affecting economic performance may exceed expectations.

Despite these challenges, the government is steadfast in meeting its goals, which were unveiled recently, to ensure sustained economic growth and stability in the face of global economic fluctuations.

