China's New Economic Growth Target: Navigating a Slumping Property Market

China has set a lower economic growth target of 4.5% to 5% for this year, amidst ongoing challenges in the property market and global uncertainties. This new target offers flexibility for policy adjustments, reflecting the government's cautious optimism after last year's 5% growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:56 IST
China's New Economic Growth Target: Navigating a Slumping Property Market
  Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to address ongoing economic challenges, China has set a revised growth target ranging from 4.5% to 5% for the current year. This decision acknowledges the extended decline in the property sector and international uncertainties.

The announcement came during the annual report presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening of this year's National People's Congress meeting. The report emphasized striving for better practical results despite a slight reduction in the target compared to the previous years' expectations of about 5%.

The economic growth target for last year stood at 5%, and by setting this year's range, the government aims to maintain flexibility in policy adjustments to navigate the complex domestic and international landscape effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

