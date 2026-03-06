Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Humanitarian Effort Amidst U.S.-Iran Naval Conflict

Sri Lanka has taken a humanitarian step by assisting Iranian sailors stranded due to the sinking of an Iranian warship by a U.S. submarine. Over 200 crew members from a second vessel, IRIS Booshehr, facing engine troubles, were moved to a camp amidst heightened U.S.-Iran tensions affecting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:47 IST
Sri Lanka's Humanitarian Effort Amidst U.S.-Iran Naval Conflict

Sri Lankan authorities announced Friday that they were assisting a second Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Booshehr, moving 208 of its crew to a safe location two days after a U.S. submarine sunk an Iranian warship in the area.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his nation's commitment to humanitarian duties, emphasizing the dire regional context as conflicts between the U.S., Israel, and Iran escalate, impacting international trade and travel.

The IRIS Booshehr, facing engine problems, reached Sri Lankan waters for support. Iranian sailors were seen disembarking with personal belongings. Iranian officials thanked Sri Lanka for its rescue role after the sinking of the IRIS Dena, highlighting Sri Lanka's strategic trade interests with both Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

 India
2
Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

 India
3
Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

 India
4
Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026