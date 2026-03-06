Sri Lanka's Humanitarian Effort Amidst U.S.-Iran Naval Conflict

Sri Lankan authorities announced Friday that they were assisting a second Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Booshehr, moving 208 of its crew to a safe location two days after a U.S. submarine sunk an Iranian warship in the area.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his nation's commitment to humanitarian duties, emphasizing the dire regional context as conflicts between the U.S., Israel, and Iran escalate, impacting international trade and travel.

The IRIS Booshehr, facing engine problems, reached Sri Lankan waters for support. Iranian sailors were seen disembarking with personal belongings. Iranian officials thanked Sri Lanka for its rescue role after the sinking of the IRIS Dena, highlighting Sri Lanka's strategic trade interests with both Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)