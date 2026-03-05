Iran Vows Strong Retaliation After US Sinks Naval Vessel

In a sharp rebuke, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has accused the United States of 'assassination' following the sinking of an Iranian naval ship by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean. The incident has been labeled a violation of international laws by Iran.

Fathali emphasized that Iran would respond 'very strongly' to what he described as an unjustified attack. The frigate Dena, he noted, was unarmed and returning from peace duties when it was targeted, challenging the motives behind the attack and accusing the US alongside Zionist forces of attempting to disrupt global peace.

The vessel was recently involved in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam. While the US Defense Secretary defended the action as a military necessity, Fathali highlighted the impact on regional stability and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace, albeit with a readiness to defend itself.