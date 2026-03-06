Israel's Strategic Strikes: The Unyielding Conflict with Hezbollah

Israel's military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are set to continue, despite the conclusion of a joint air offensive with the U.S. against Iran, according to a source familiar with Israel's military strategy. The source emphasized that the two fronts are independent and that Israel had previously warned Lebanon of potential strikes should Hezbollah engage.

Recent escalations saw Hezbollah launch rockets at Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes on key areas in Lebanon. The Israeli military has urged civilians to vacate Beirut's southern suburbs, reflecting ongoing airstrikes aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah's threat. Early Friday, Hezbollah reciprocated by advising Israelis to evacuate border towns.

Senior officials have predicted an enduring Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon, with the goal of decisively diminishing Hezbollah's influence. Casualties continue to rise, with Lebanon reporting over 120 fatalities amidst ongoing conflict, projecting drawn-out engagements between opposing forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)