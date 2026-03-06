Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Strikes: The Unyielding Conflict with Hezbollah

Israel plans to persist in its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a separate joint air campaign with the U.S. against Iran. Tensions intensify as both Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings and military actions, with significant casualties reported by the Lebanese health ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are set to continue, despite the conclusion of a joint air offensive with the U.S. against Iran, according to a source familiar with Israel's military strategy. The source emphasized that the two fronts are independent and that Israel had previously warned Lebanon of potential strikes should Hezbollah engage.

Recent escalations saw Hezbollah launch rockets at Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes on key areas in Lebanon. The Israeli military has urged civilians to vacate Beirut's southern suburbs, reflecting ongoing airstrikes aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah's threat. Early Friday, Hezbollah reciprocated by advising Israelis to evacuate border towns.

Senior officials have predicted an enduring Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon, with the goal of decisively diminishing Hezbollah's influence. Casualties continue to rise, with Lebanon reporting over 120 fatalities amidst ongoing conflict, projecting drawn-out engagements between opposing forces.

