Hungary Expels Ukrainian Nationals Over Cash and Gold Smuggling

Hungary is set to expel seven Ukrainian nationals caught transporting cash and gold from Austria. The operation was supervised by a former Ukrainian security general, with former military personnel assisting. The incident underscores international tensions and security concerns over such illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:52 IST
In a decisive move, Hungary has announced the expulsion of seven Ukrainian nationals who were apprehended while transferring cash and gold from Austria to Ukraine. The announcement came from government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs, who conveyed the update on social media platform X on Friday.

The individuals, part of a coordinated operation, were reportedly under the supervision of a former general of the Ukrainian Security Service. The operation was further supported by a former major of the Ukrainian Air Force, alongside other individuals possessing military experience.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding cross-border smuggling activities and the involvement of high-profile personnel, contributing to the complex geopolitical tensions in the region.

