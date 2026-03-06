Consent Controversy: Candidate Rights Over Mock Interview Publication
This article examines whether coaching institutes can publish candidates' mock interviews without consent. An RTI inquiry revealed the lack of clear guidelines from the Department of Consumer Affairs. The central question concerns candidates' rights to object and the institutes' use of candidates' personal details for promotional purposes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The question of whether coaching institutes can publish candidates' mock interviews without their consent has been highlighted through a recent RTI application.
Filed before the Department of Consumer Affairs, the query sought clarity on the practice, particularly regarding aspirants involved in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
Despite the RTI application raising significant concerns, the Department responded that such questions were advisory in nature and not classified as 'information' under the RTI Act.
