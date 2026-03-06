Left Menu

Consent Controversy: Candidate Rights Over Mock Interview Publication

This article examines whether coaching institutes can publish candidates' mock interviews without consent. An RTI inquiry revealed the lack of clear guidelines from the Department of Consumer Affairs. The central question concerns candidates' rights to object and the institutes' use of candidates' personal details for promotional purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:10 IST
Consent Controversy: Candidate Rights Over Mock Interview Publication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The question of whether coaching institutes can publish candidates' mock interviews without their consent has been highlighted through a recent RTI application.

Filed before the Department of Consumer Affairs, the query sought clarity on the practice, particularly regarding aspirants involved in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Despite the RTI application raising significant concerns, the Department responded that such questions were advisory in nature and not classified as 'information' under the RTI Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

 India
3
New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General...

 India
4
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network

Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Sp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026