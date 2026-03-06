As many as 958 candidates qualify civil services examination 2025: UPSC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
