Left Menu

Anuj Agnihotri Tops Civil Services Exam 2025

Anuj Agnihotri, a medical graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, has topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. The exam saw 5,76,793 candidates appear, with 958 qualifying. Successful candidates included diverse academic backgrounds and optional subjects. The results were announced by UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:25 IST
Anuj Agnihotri Tops Civil Services Exam 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, has secured the top position in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2025 Civil Services Examination, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The examination tested a wide spectrum of candidates with varying academic backgrounds, from engineering to humanities and commerce, reflecting a diverse pool of talent. Among the qualified, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third spots respectively.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar congratulated successful candidates as they embark on their journey of public service. Of the 958 candidates who qualified, some come from marginalized backgrounds, including those with disabilities. These results mark another year of rigorous testing for one of India's most coveted career paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

 India
3
New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General...

 India
4
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network

Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Sp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026