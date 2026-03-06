Anuj Agnihotri Tops Civil Services Exam 2025

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, has secured the top position in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2025 Civil Services Examination, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The examination tested a wide spectrum of candidates with varying academic backgrounds, from engineering to humanities and commerce, reflecting a diverse pool of talent. Among the qualified, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third spots respectively.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar congratulated successful candidates as they embark on their journey of public service. Of the 958 candidates who qualified, some come from marginalized backgrounds, including those with disabilities. These results mark another year of rigorous testing for one of India's most coveted career paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)