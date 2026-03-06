Iceland Fast-Tracks EU Referendum Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Iceland will hold a referendum on August 29 to decide whether to resume talks to join the EU. This decision comes amid rising living costs, geopolitical unrest, and past threats from the U.S. on Greenland. Iceland halted its EU talks in 2013, but interest has since renewed.
The Icelandic government has announced it will conduct a referendum on August 29 regarding the resumption of talks to join the European Union, accelerating an earlier pledge to hold such a vote by 2027. This comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.
In 2013, Iceland had abandoned its EU membership negotiations after four years. However, recent geopolitical unrest, particularly the conflict in Ukraine and rising domestic living costs, has revived the country's interest in joining the EU, as indicated by recent polls.
Iceland's Foreign Minister, Katrin Gunnarsdottir, noted in a press conference that the government's decision to propose the referendum was unanimous. Should the membership negotiations proceed successfully, a second referendum will determine Iceland's full accession to the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iceland
- EU
- referendum
- geopolitical
- membership
- Reykjavik
- Greenland
- Trump
- Katrin Gunnarsdottir
- bloc
ALSO READ
Iceland Considers EU Membership in August Referendum
Finland reiterates support for India's permanent UNSC membership as New Delhi welcomes Helsinki's interest in Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative
Veteran CPI(M) Leader G Sudhakaran Decides Against Party Membership Renewal
Greenland's Fishing Communities Battle Climate Change Amid Warming Arctic Waters
Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides