Iceland Fast-Tracks EU Referendum Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Icelandic government has announced it will conduct a referendum on August 29 regarding the resumption of talks to join the European Union, accelerating an earlier pledge to hold such a vote by 2027. This comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

In 2013, Iceland had abandoned its EU membership negotiations after four years. However, recent geopolitical unrest, particularly the conflict in Ukraine and rising domestic living costs, has revived the country's interest in joining the EU, as indicated by recent polls.

Iceland's Foreign Minister, Katrin Gunnarsdottir, noted in a press conference that the government's decision to propose the referendum was unanimous. Should the membership negotiations proceed successfully, a second referendum will determine Iceland's full accession to the EU.

