Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

In a bold geopolitical shift, Finland has announced its intention to lift a historical ban on hosting nuclear weapons, igniting a sharp response from Russia. The Kremlin warned that such actions could heighten Finland's vulnerability, asserting this would provoke a necessary response.

The decision is part of a larger reevaluation of European defense strategies amid heightened tensions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These developments have prompted France to extend the potential protection of its nuclear arsenal to European allies, marking a significant shift in NATO's strategic landscape.

Finland's adjustment in policy represents a break from its traditional neutrality, as it recently joined NATO following escalating regional tensions. This move aligns Finland more closely with its Nordic neighbors' defense policies, further altering Europe's strategic balance and sparking strong criticisms from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)