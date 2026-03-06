Left Menu

Khalistani Extremism: Social Media Account Claims Responsibility for Windsor Woman's Death

A social media account associated with Sikh extremism claimed responsibility for the stabbing death of Nancy Grewal, an Indian-origin woman in Ontario, Canada. The account linked the attack to Grewal's criticism of the Khalistani movement. Police are investigating the incident, which targeted Grewal specifically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:57 IST
Khalistani Extremism: Social Media Account Claims Responsibility for Windsor Woman's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

A social media account linked to Sikh extremism has reportedly claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbing of Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old of Indian origin, in Ontario, Canada. Grewal was attacked just before 9:30 pm on March 3 in LaSalle town.

The account, which speaks in Punjabi, suggested that Grewal was targeted due to her vocal criticism of the Khalistani movement. It warned others who speak against the movement of similar consequences. CBC News, however, has yet to independently verify the information from the account.

LaSalle police emphasized that while all information is under consideration, they could not provide further details while the investigation is ongoing. Grewal's family in Chandigarh disclosed that she had been receiving threats from hardliners over her anti-Khalistani stance.

TRENDING

1
From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotri

From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotr...

 India
2
Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

 Germany
3
Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

 India
4
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026