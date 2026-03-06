Khalistani Extremism: Social Media Account Claims Responsibility for Windsor Woman's Death

A social media account linked to Sikh extremism has reportedly claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbing of Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old of Indian origin, in Ontario, Canada. Grewal was attacked just before 9:30 pm on March 3 in LaSalle town.

The account, which speaks in Punjabi, suggested that Grewal was targeted due to her vocal criticism of the Khalistani movement. It warned others who speak against the movement of similar consequences. CBC News, however, has yet to independently verify the information from the account.

LaSalle police emphasized that while all information is under consideration, they could not provide further details while the investigation is ongoing. Grewal's family in Chandigarh disclosed that she had been receiving threats from hardliners over her anti-Khalistani stance.