From Misogyny to Extremism: The Hidden Pathway

Research highlights the link between misogyny and violent extremism, showing how gender attitudes can influence radicalization. A survey reveals a concerning number of young Australian males support violence against women. Addressing these attitudes through education and societal change is critical for preventing extremist pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:27 IST
  • Australia

In a thought-provoking study released around International Women's Day, researchers explore how everyday misogyny can evolve into violent extremism. Through a comprehensive survey involving over 2,300 Australian adults and 1,100 adolescents, the findings underscore the critical role of gender attitudes in the radicalization process.

The survey reveals alarming statistics: more than 17% of Australians believe that feminism should be resisted with violence, a sentiment even more prevalent among young males. Up to 28% of adolescent boys support such extremist views, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Researchers call for the implementation of education programs that foster respect, equality, and emotional skills to combat these attitudes. With extremism posing a potential national security threat, the focus is on prevention through societal norms, institutional action, and inclusive education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

