Elderly Convict Avoids Jail in Property Cheating Case
A Delhi court upheld Braham Singh's conviction for cheating in a property deal but granted probation due to his old age and long trial period. Singh, initially sentenced to three years, must pay compensation to the complainant. The court recognized his age and potential for reform.
A Delhi court has upheld the conviction of Braham Singh, an elderly man charged with cheating in a property transaction, but has granted him probation due to his advanced age and the prolonged trial duration.
Additional Sessions Judge Purshotam Pathak partially granted Singh's appeal, modifying his sentence given by the trial court. Singh, initially sentenced to three years for cheating, will be released on probation for a year if he compensates the complainant.
Despite the serious charges, the judge considered Singh's age and repentance, opting against jail time in favor of monetary compensation and probation, emphasizing reconciliation between neighbors.
