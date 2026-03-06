Ranchi Passport Office Bomb Threat: A Hoax Uncovered

The passport office in Ranchi faced a bomb threat on Friday, mimicking past intimations received by the city's civil court and district collectorate, according to police officials. Fortunately, the threat was deemed a hoax after an exhaustive search by security personnel.

Upon learning of the email threat, the local police, led by Kotwali Deputy Superintendent Prakash Soy, promptly dispatched a bomb disposal squad to the Ratu Road location. After a detailed security sweep, the team confirmed the absence of any explosive materials.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the email's origin, leveraging both the technical team and the cyber cell. This incident follows a pattern of menacing emails targeting both the Ranchi Civil Court and the district collectorate earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)