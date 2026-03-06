Tragic Mistake: Farmer Lynched Over Road Rage Incident

In a tragic turn of events, a routine inspection turned fatal for a 35-year-old farmer in Maniram, India. Gyanendra Chaudhary was allegedly lynched by a group of individuals following a road rage incident during Holi celebrations.

Chaudhary, a local farmer, had urged a speeding biker near a Shiv temple to slow down, which led to a heated argument. The biker allegedly called for backup, resulting in a violent confrontation that left Chaudhary critically injured. Despite medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries the same day.

Authorities have made six arrests in connection with the incident. The suspects, all from Karahiya village, are facing serious charges as further investigations continue. Chaudhary is survived by his wife, Anjali, and their son, Raj, as the community grapples with the senseless loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)