Liquor Scandal Unravels in Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad Office

A controversial video has emerged showing Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad employees allegedly consuming liquor within the office premises. The district administration has launched an inquiry, and disciplinary action is planned against those involved. District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh has called for a report within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video allegedly showing employees of the Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad consuming alcohol within office premises has sparked controversy in this Uttar Pradesh district. The administration is taking the matter seriously and considering disciplinary measures aimed at the accused staff members.

District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh announced that the issue has been noted and an investigation has been initiated. The three-minute video depicts liquor bottles, water, and glasses on a table in the office, while individuals who appear to be employees are seen drinking.

'The city magistrate has been instructed to conduct an inquiry into this incident and to provide a report within three days,' Singh stated, promising appropriate action against those found culpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

