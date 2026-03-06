Liquor Scandal Unravels in Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad Office

A video allegedly showing employees of the Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad consuming alcohol within office premises has sparked controversy in this Uttar Pradesh district. The administration is taking the matter seriously and considering disciplinary measures aimed at the accused staff members.

District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh announced that the issue has been noted and an investigation has been initiated. The three-minute video depicts liquor bottles, water, and glasses on a table in the office, while individuals who appear to be employees are seen drinking.

'The city magistrate has been instructed to conduct an inquiry into this incident and to provide a report within three days,' Singh stated, promising appropriate action against those found culpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)