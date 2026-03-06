Tragic Strike: Investigation into Iranian Girls' School Attack Intensifies

U.S. military investigators are probing the potential involvement of American forces in a devastating strike on an Iranian girls' school that killed many children last Saturday. Although preliminary assessments point toward U.S. responsibility, officials caution that no conclusions have been reached.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the ongoing investigation, noting that new evidence could alter current assumptions. The school, located in Minab, is adjacent to an IRGC compound, complicating the investigation. Pentagon officials have directed inquiries to Central Command for further updates.

Satellite images suggest air-delivered munitions were used in the strike, and the incident has attracted international attention, including a call from the U.N. for thorough investigation. Confirmation of U.S. involvement could potentially classify the strike as a war crime under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)