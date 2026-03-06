Government Halts TRP Reporting Amid Media Sensationalism

The government has issued a directive to the television rating agency, BARC, to pause the reporting of Television Rating Points (TRP) for TV news channels for the next four weeks or until further notice. This move comes in response to certain TV news channels showcasing 'unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content' concerning the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is concerned that such sensational reporting might incite panic among the general public, particularly impacting individuals with friends and family in the conflict zones.

The ministry's decision aligns with the 'Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India', which mandate BARC to comply with any government directives. This pause in TRP reporting is intended to ensure public interest and prevent the spread of panic through broadcast media.

(With inputs from agencies.)