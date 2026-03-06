Left Menu

Navy Chief Calls for Homegrown Defense Industry Amid Global Conflicts

Amid global conflicts, Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi emphasized the need for countries to develop their own industrial complexes and adapt technology rapidly. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Admiral Tripathi highlighted lessons from recent conflicts and stressed the importance of self-reliance for national security, especially in the defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:34 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
  • India

Amidst the ongoing global conflicts, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has underscored the urgent need for nations to build their own industrial bases, modernize technology during production, and adapt swiftly to changing circumstances, as he addressed a session at the Raisina Dialogue.

The Admiral highlighted that in the face of recent conflicts, the notion of short, decisive wars is being questioned, and the anticipated peace dividends post-Cold War seem to have dissipated. He emphasized that nations must prioritize their own security by fostering domestic industrial growth and engaging in strategic partnerships.

At the dialogue, attended by international leaders and experts, Admiral Tripathi reiterated India's commitment to self-reliance in defense, working collaboratively with partner nations like Russia in co-development and co-production. He expressed optimism about the Indian Navy achieving full self-reliance in the coming years, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.

