Left Menu

Safe Passage Home: APNRTS Aids Stranded Telugu Returnees

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) facilitated the return of nearly 2,000 Telugu passengers from West Asia. With government assistance, some returned amid geopolitical tensions, while 59 more recently flew back from Saudi Arabia. APNRTS Goodwill Ambassadors continue aiding those stranded in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:15 IST
Safe Passage Home: APNRTS Aids Stranded Telugu Returnees
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of nearly 2,000 Telugu transit passengers and tourists from West Asia.

APNRTS president Ravi Kumar P Vemuru confirmed that while the government evacuated some individuals amidst the geopolitical tensions in the region, others independently managed to return home. Around 70 people remain in Bahrain but are expected to return shortly.

The organization, alongside 100 APNRTS goodwill ambassadors across the Gulf, continues assisting stranded Telugu individuals by coordinating transit visas and offering support as flight operations from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, continue.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026