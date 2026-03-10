Safe Passage Home: APNRTS Aids Stranded Telugu Returnees
The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of nearly 2,000 Telugu transit passengers and tourists from West Asia.
APNRTS president Ravi Kumar P Vemuru confirmed that while the government evacuated some individuals amidst the geopolitical tensions in the region, others independently managed to return home. Around 70 people remain in Bahrain but are expected to return shortly.
The organization, alongside 100 APNRTS goodwill ambassadors across the Gulf, continues assisting stranded Telugu individuals by coordinating transit visas and offering support as flight operations from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, continue.
