Court Halts Construction Threat on Historical La Martiniere College Grounds

The Allahabad High Court was duly informed on Tuesday that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will refrain from engaging in any construction activities on La Martiniere College's property for a proposed infrastructure project.

Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai presided over the session that was prompted by a petition from the college. They have set a subsequent hearing for March 13. The court was also notified of an upcoming meeting among the trustees of the La Martiniere Charities to discuss the encroachment matter.

The college contends that the proposed road and flyover project at its Kothi Martin Sahib property is devoid of the requisite consent and acquisition procedures. The historically significant institution, established in 1845, continues to resist this perceived encroachment, demanding adherence to legal protocols. Further court-directed measurements and administrative scrutiny are expected, as the case presses on.

