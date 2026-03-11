Engagement Ceremony Turns Dangerous: Teen Injured in Celebratory Firing

A 13-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury during celebratory gunfire at an engagement event in Gulawathi, police reported on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday night, sparking immediate police action.

Upon receiving a complaint, the Gulawathi police registered a case and began legal proceedings. During their investigation, authorities detained several individuals for questioning about the firing.

The boy, identified as Kaif, was quickly transported to a district hospital before being referred to a medical facility in Meerut. His condition is reported to be stable. The authorities have since identified the shooter and the firearm owner involved.

