Engagement Ceremony Turns Dangerous: Teen Injured in Celebratory Firing

A 13-year-old boy named Kaif was injured during celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony in Gulawathi. A case has been filed, and the police are taking legal action. The boy's condition is stable, and individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury during celebratory gunfire at an engagement event in Gulawathi, police reported on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday night, sparking immediate police action.

Upon receiving a complaint, the Gulawathi police registered a case and began legal proceedings. During their investigation, authorities detained several individuals for questioning about the firing.

The boy, identified as Kaif, was quickly transported to a district hospital before being referred to a medical facility in Meerut. His condition is reported to be stable. The authorities have since identified the shooter and the firearm owner involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

