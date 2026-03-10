Anthropic Takes Legal Action Against U.S. Government Over AI Dispute
Anthropic, an Amazon-backed AI company, has sued the U.S. government to prevent being blacklisted by the Pentagon. The lawsuit challenges the government's actions, claiming they retaliate against Anthropic for refusing to remove safety limits on its AI model. The legal battle could impact sales and reputation.
An artificial intelligence company, Anthropic, has initiated a lawsuit against the U.S. government, contesting the Pentagon's decision to blacklist it due to disputes over AI safety limits. The company believes this blacklisting is retaliatory after it refused to modify safety features on its Claude model.
Anthropic, which receives financial backing from Amazon, expressed its willingness to collaborate with the military, but not under the present conditions imposed by the U.S. government. The AI company argues that the Pentagon's actions infringe on its rights and could gravely affect its revenues and public standing.
The matter could have significant repercussions as it tests the balance between national security concerns and the technological freedoms of private enterprises. Anthropic asserts that the government's approach contravenes lawful processes and hampers the free development of technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions
About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty, reports AP, quoting Pentagon.
Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Legal Battle
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit
IDB Approves $130m Plan to Transform River Transport in Amazon