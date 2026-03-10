Anthropic Takes Legal Action Against U.S. Government Over AI Dispute

An artificial intelligence company, Anthropic, has initiated a lawsuit against the U.S. government, contesting the Pentagon's decision to blacklist it due to disputes over AI safety limits. The company believes this blacklisting is retaliatory after it refused to modify safety features on its Claude model.

Anthropic, which receives financial backing from Amazon, expressed its willingness to collaborate with the military, but not under the present conditions imposed by the U.S. government. The AI company argues that the Pentagon's actions infringe on its rights and could gravely affect its revenues and public standing.

The matter could have significant repercussions as it tests the balance between national security concerns and the technological freedoms of private enterprises. Anthropic asserts that the government's approach contravenes lawful processes and hampers the free development of technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)