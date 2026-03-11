Mastermind Behind Massive Job Scam Caught in Bihar

In a significant breakthrough, the Kota City Police have apprehended Kumar Sanu, alias Deepak Singh, the alleged mastermind behind a massive inter-state employment fraud, cheating over 8,500 people.

The suspect duped victims out of nearly Rs 2 crore by falsely offering work-from-home opportunities and was caught in Bihar following an intricate technical surveillance.

Sanu, charged with similar scams across various states, is currently under police custody. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of his operations, as authorities work to identify other members of the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)