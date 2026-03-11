Mastermind Behind Massive Job Scam Caught in Bihar
Kumar Sanu alias Deepak Singh, accused of a massive job scam, was arrested in Bihar. The scam, targeting unemployed youth, involved promising work-from-home jobs and collected nearly Rs 2 crore. Police investigations revealed similar frauds across multiple states. Sanu is currently in police custody for further interrogation.
In a significant breakthrough, the Kota City Police have apprehended Kumar Sanu, alias Deepak Singh, the alleged mastermind behind a massive inter-state employment fraud, cheating over 8,500 people.
The suspect duped victims out of nearly Rs 2 crore by falsely offering work-from-home opportunities and was caught in Bihar following an intricate technical surveillance.
Sanu, charged with similar scams across various states, is currently under police custody. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of his operations, as authorities work to identify other members of the fraudulent scheme.
