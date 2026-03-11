Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Massive Job Scam Caught in Bihar

Kumar Sanu alias Deepak Singh, accused of a massive job scam, was arrested in Bihar. The scam, targeting unemployed youth, involved promising work-from-home jobs and collected nearly Rs 2 crore. Police investigations revealed similar frauds across multiple states. Sanu is currently in police custody for further interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:47 IST
Mastermind Behind Massive Job Scam Caught in Bihar
mastermind
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Kota City Police have apprehended Kumar Sanu, alias Deepak Singh, the alleged mastermind behind a massive inter-state employment fraud, cheating over 8,500 people.

The suspect duped victims out of nearly Rs 2 crore by falsely offering work-from-home opportunities and was caught in Bihar following an intricate technical surveillance.

Sanu, charged with similar scams across various states, is currently under police custody. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of his operations, as authorities work to identify other members of the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026