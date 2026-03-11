Drone Strikes in Goma: A Crisis Unfolds

A series of lethal drone strikes have shaken downtown Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, resulting in at least one confirmed fatality, with the potential for more. Local residents and an M23 rebel group spokesperson report that the explosions were devastating.

The drone attack struck near Lake Kivu and close to the residence of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila Kabange. M23, attributing the attack to government forces, claims three casualties, although this remains unverified by independent sources. Witnesses verified seeing a single body, later identified as Karine Buisset, a French national and UNICEF employee.

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly expressed his condolences and urged for respect for humanitarian law. This incident highlights the simmering conflict between Congolese forces and the Rwanda-backed M23, leading to widespread displacement and severe humanitarian challenges since January 2025.

