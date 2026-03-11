Left Menu

Drone Strikes in Goma: A Crisis Unfolds

A drone attack in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, led to a series of explosions, claiming the life of one person and causing significant unrest. M23 rebels blame the government, and a French national was confirmed dead. An ongoing conflict has displaced millions, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A series of lethal drone strikes have shaken downtown Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, resulting in at least one confirmed fatality, with the potential for more. Local residents and an M23 rebel group spokesperson report that the explosions were devastating.

The drone attack struck near Lake Kivu and close to the residence of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila Kabange. M23, attributing the attack to government forces, claims three casualties, although this remains unverified by independent sources. Witnesses verified seeing a single body, later identified as Karine Buisset, a French national and UNICEF employee.

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly expressed his condolences and urged for respect for humanitarian law. This incident highlights the simmering conflict between Congolese forces and the Rwanda-backed M23, leading to widespread displacement and severe humanitarian challenges since January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

