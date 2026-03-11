Left Menu

Arrest of Seven Men Uncovers Massive LPG Cylinder Theft in Jhansi

Seven men were arrested for stealing over 500 LPG cylinders in Jhansi during Holi festivities. The police recovered the cylinders and cash linked to their sale. The plan was orchestrated by two former truck drivers, aiming to profit by selling the cylinders to a gas agency.

Arrest of Seven Men Uncovers Massive LPG Cylinder Theft in Jhansi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jhansi police have apprehended seven individuals involved in the large-scale theft of over 500 LPG cylinders. The arrests come after a tip-off led authorities to intercept the men near a gas warehouse, recovering cylinders and a substantial amount of cash.

The operation was masterminded by Javed and Ritik, former truck drivers associated with the gas plant, who saw an opportunity to profit during the Holi festivities by targeting a truck parked near the Bharat Petroleum depot. Upon returning from the holiday, the truck was found missing by its owner, triggering the police investigation.

Further investigations revealed the stolen cylinders were sold to a gas agency in Samthar. All cylinders have been retrieved, and a probe is underway regarding a monetary dispute linked to the crime. The accused face charges under various acts and have been remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

