Tensions Rise in Meghalaya: Curfew Imposed After Fatal Protests
In Meghalaya's East Garo Hills, a curfew was imposed after two deaths occurred during protests in West Garo Hills. The unrest was linked to disputes over district council elections. Authorities took preventive measures to maintain public order, deploying additional security forces across the region.
A curfew has been imposed in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district after two people were killed in police firing during protests in West Garo Hills. This measure aims to prevent disturbances following tensions over district council elections, officials stated.
District officials emphasized that the curfew is a proactive step to ensure public peace, backed by apprehensions of potential civil unrest. East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak clarified that the decision was crucial to avert any unforeseen incidents amid mounting suspicions of confrontation in the neighboring district.
The unrest stems from violence in West Garo Hills, where demonstrators opposed non-Garo participation in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Security forces, including Army and RAF units, have been deployed region-wide, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announcing the postponement of elections due to the volatile situation.
