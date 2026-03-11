Left Menu

Unveiling Identities Amidst Conflict: The Tireless Role of Forensic Odyssey

Esi Sharon-Sagie, a dedicated dentist, identifies war casualties through forensic odontology despite exhaustion. She aided in recognizing victims of conflicts in the Middle East, including key figures like Yahya Sinwar. Her work offers closure to families affected by tragic events and remains crucial amidst ongoing conflicts.

Esi Sharon-Sagie, a devoted dentist, finds herself once again in the throes of conflict, utilizing her skills in forensic odontology to identify bodies mutilated beyond recognition. Following an air assault by U.S.-Israel forces that escalated tensions across the Middle East, Sharon-Sagie returns to her crucial role amid the chaos.

After being called to an Iranian missile attack site in Beit Shemesh, central Israel, Sharon-Sagie faced the tragic task of identifying victims, including young siblings, aged 13 to 16. Her longstanding volunteer service with the police since 2010 reached a pivotal moment on October 7, 2023, a day marked by immense loss from a surprise attack by Hamas.

Driven by the need to bring closure to grieving families, Sharon-Sagie's work extends beyond identifying ordinary victims. She helped recognize Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind behind prior attacks. Her dedication provides solace to many, even as the region grapples with ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

