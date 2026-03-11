Unveiling Identities Amidst Conflict: The Tireless Role of Forensic Odyssey

Esi Sharon-Sagie, a devoted dentist, finds herself once again in the throes of conflict, utilizing her skills in forensic odontology to identify bodies mutilated beyond recognition. Following an air assault by U.S.-Israel forces that escalated tensions across the Middle East, Sharon-Sagie returns to her crucial role amid the chaos.

After being called to an Iranian missile attack site in Beit Shemesh, central Israel, Sharon-Sagie faced the tragic task of identifying victims, including young siblings, aged 13 to 16. Her longstanding volunteer service with the police since 2010 reached a pivotal moment on October 7, 2023, a day marked by immense loss from a surprise attack by Hamas.

Driven by the need to bring closure to grieving families, Sharon-Sagie's work extends beyond identifying ordinary victims. She helped recognize Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind behind prior attacks. Her dedication provides solace to many, even as the region grapples with ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)