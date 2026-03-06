Conflict Chokes Humanitarian Routes: Aid Halts Amid Middle East War

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is severely impacting humanitarian aid delivery, with crucial air, sea, and land routes now constricted. As the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran intensifies, global markets are in turmoil, and supply chains face unprecedented disruptions, including closures of key airspaces and the halting of shipping through the essential Strait of Hormuz.

Aid deliveries to regions such as Gaza and Sudan are stalling, causing operational costs to skyrocket. According to Jean-Martin Bauer of the World Food Programme, critical supplies are stranded. Additionally, logistical challenges are compounded by major budget cuts faced by these humanitarian organizations.

In Dubai's critical Humanitarian Hub, aid groups are struggling with both air and sea restrictions, preventing the smooth movement of goods. The escalating crisis is exacerbating hunger crises worldwide, with further financial strains as shipping firms impose hefty emergency surcharges.

