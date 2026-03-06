Left Menu

Conflict Chokes Humanitarian Routes: Aid Halts Amid Middle East War

Key humanitarian routes are disrupted due to the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran, delaying critical aid shipments. Costs for delivering aid, especially to crisis-hit regions like Gaza and Sudan, are escalating, hampering global efforts amidst budget cuts and elevated operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is severely impacting humanitarian aid delivery, with crucial air, sea, and land routes now constricted. As the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran intensifies, global markets are in turmoil, and supply chains face unprecedented disruptions, including closures of key airspaces and the halting of shipping through the essential Strait of Hormuz.

Aid deliveries to regions such as Gaza and Sudan are stalling, causing operational costs to skyrocket. According to Jean-Martin Bauer of the World Food Programme, critical supplies are stranded. Additionally, logistical challenges are compounded by major budget cuts faced by these humanitarian organizations.

In Dubai's critical Humanitarian Hub, aid groups are struggling with both air and sea restrictions, preventing the smooth movement of goods. The escalating crisis is exacerbating hunger crises worldwide, with further financial strains as shipping firms impose hefty emergency surcharges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

