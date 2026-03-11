Escalating Threats in the Strait of Hormuz: Maritime Attacks Continue

In a worrying escalation of tensions, three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing the number of impacted ships to at least 14 since the Iran conflict ignited. This crucial waterway is almost paralyzed as the geopolitical standoff continues to threaten global oil supplies.

The Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree suffered severe damage after being hit by two missiles, leading to a fire and an unclear casualty situation. Authorities are endeavoring to rescue three crew members believed trapped, while most crew have been safely evacuated to Oman. Such incidents underline the critical security worries that have arisen in the region.

Meanwhile, two other vessels sustained minor damage from similar attacks but remain operational. Despite the perilous circumstances, the U.S. Navy has declined requests for military escorts through the strait, though President Trump asserts readiness to assist when necessary. The complex global repercussions of these maritime threats elevate the urgency for diplomatic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)