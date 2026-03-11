U.S. Navy Asserts Presence in Taiwan Strait Amidst Tensions

The U.S. Navy's P-8A Poseidon aircraft traversed the Taiwan Strait in a demonstration of America's dedication to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. 7th Fleet announced. This activity occurs just ahead of President Donald Trump's anticipated visit to China.

Washington and Beijing seek to mend ties strained by disagreements on issues like Taiwan, trade, and technology restrictions. The U.S. 7th Fleet emphasized that by navigating the Taiwan Strait under international law, the United States supports the navigational rights of all nations.

Chinese authorities regularly express outrage over U.S. military operations through the Taiwan Strait, territory fiercely claimed by China. The Taiwan Strait remains a contentious point, with Taiwan and the U.S. opposing China's sovereignty claims, which Taiwan's government vehemently denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)