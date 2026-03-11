Punjab Trails in Panchayat Funding: A Devolution Review

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, the government clarified that the central government plays no part in the devolution of funds to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). Instead, the states bear full responsibility, with Punjab notably lagging in performance compared to the national average.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, S P Singh Baghel, underscored during the Question Hour that Punjab, ranking 18th among the reviewed states, has a critical need to improve its panchayat funding processes. He explained that while funds are transferred by the central government, the actual distribution is managed at the state level.

A report titled 'Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States - An Indicative Evidence-Based Ranking, 2024', published by the Ministry, evaluates devolution effectiveness based on several dimensions. The findings emphasize Punjab's deficiencies, urging an enhancement of roles to bolster grassroots democracy.

