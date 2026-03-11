Left Menu

Punjab Trails in Panchayat Funding: A Devolution Review

The central government has no role in devolving funds to Panchayati Raj Institutions; this responsibility lies with the states. Punjab's performance in this respect is below the national average. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has released a report assessing the status of devolution across states, highlighting Punjab's poor standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:02 IST
Punjab Trails in Panchayat Funding: A Devolution Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, the government clarified that the central government plays no part in the devolution of funds to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). Instead, the states bear full responsibility, with Punjab notably lagging in performance compared to the national average.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, S P Singh Baghel, underscored during the Question Hour that Punjab, ranking 18th among the reviewed states, has a critical need to improve its panchayat funding processes. He explained that while funds are transferred by the central government, the actual distribution is managed at the state level.

A report titled 'Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States - An Indicative Evidence-Based Ranking, 2024', published by the Ministry, evaluates devolution effectiveness based on several dimensions. The findings emphasize Punjab's deficiencies, urging an enhancement of roles to bolster grassroots democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026