Economic and Military Fallout: Gulf States Caught in the Crossfire of U.S.-Iran Conflict

The economic and political landscape of the Gulf region is experiencing significant upheaval due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Despite not initiating the war, the Gulf states find themselves entangled, bearing tremendous costs in both economic and security terms.

The conflict has led to infrastructure damage in Gulf nations and a decline in confidence among investors, impacting vital industries like oil exports, tourism, and air travel. According to Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center, the region is paying a high price for a war it neither wanted nor sanctioned.

This situation urges Gulf countries to rethink their longstanding reliance on U.S. military protection. Analysts suggest that the Gulf will likely explore diversifying its security alliances to ensure its interests are safeguarded, highlighting a shift in regional dynamics and future foreign relations strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)