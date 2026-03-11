End of an Era: Hereditary Peers Ousted from UK House of Lords
The UK Parliament has voted to remove hereditary aristocrats from the House of Lords, ending a centuries-old tradition. The decision, deemed necessary to promote democracy and meritocracy, will see the departure of hereditary peers, with some retained as life peers. This process marks the close of a historical chapter.
In a historic move, the British Parliament has decided to expel hereditary aristocrats from the unelected House of Lords, marking the end of a centuries-old tradition.
On Tuesday, members of the upper chamber withdrew objections to legislation that eliminates hereditary positions, deemed archaic and undemocratic by critics.
The reform will conclude once King Charles III grants royal assent. The House of Lords will continue its role in scrutinizing legislation, amid calls for a more representative chamber.
