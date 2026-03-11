End of an Era: Hereditary Peers Ousted from UK House of Lords

In a historic move, the British Parliament has decided to expel hereditary aristocrats from the unelected House of Lords, marking the end of a centuries-old tradition.

On Tuesday, members of the upper chamber withdrew objections to legislation that eliminates hereditary positions, deemed archaic and undemocratic by critics.

The reform will conclude once King Charles III grants royal assent. The House of Lords will continue its role in scrutinizing legislation, amid calls for a more representative chamber.

