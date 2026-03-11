Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over LPG Shortage

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack against the BJP government, alleging failure in managing LPG supply. Yadav claimed households struggled to cook due to the shortage, directly contradicting BJP's promises of 'achhe din'.

Yadav criticized the requirement of a Delivery Authentication Code for LPG refills, arguing this exacerbates the crisis as many consumers wait in vain. He shared a video of long queues outside refilling booths to highlight the situation.

Highlighting severe economic implications, Yadav accused BJP leaders of encouraging black marketing, pushing families to face hunger. He urged government accountability in ensuring basic necessities.

(With inputs from agencies.)