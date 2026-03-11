Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over LPG Shortage

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for a domestic cooking gas shortage, alleging mismanagement causing people to queue for hours without refills. He accused the government of neglect and promoting black market sales, likening the issue to past oxygen cylinder shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:31 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over LPG Shortage
shortage
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack against the BJP government, alleging failure in managing LPG supply. Yadav claimed households struggled to cook due to the shortage, directly contradicting BJP's promises of 'achhe din'.

Yadav criticized the requirement of a Delivery Authentication Code for LPG refills, arguing this exacerbates the crisis as many consumers wait in vain. He shared a video of long queues outside refilling booths to highlight the situation.

Highlighting severe economic implications, Yadav accused BJP leaders of encouraging black marketing, pushing families to face hunger. He urged government accountability in ensuring basic necessities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026