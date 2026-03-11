Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds: Attack on Meghalaya Police Sparks Nuh Manhunt

The Haryana Police have registered a case against twelve people for attacking a Meghalaya Police team in Nuh, Haryana. They attempted to free an accused ATM robber being transported by police officials. A confrontation ensued, resulting in gunfire and injury. Investigations and arrests continue as authorities maintain vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:41 IST
  India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Haryana Police have registered a case against twelve individuals, accused of attacking a Meghalaya Police team. This incident occurred during an attempted jailbreak of an accused ATM robber named Rahul Khan.

The altercation took place while Khan was being transported by the Meghalaya Police to Meghalaya on transit remand. The situation escalated when the accused and a gathered crowd, allegedly comprising 20 to 30 people, surrounded the police vehicle, leading to a tense stand-off.

The officers reportedly opened fire in self-defense, inadvertently injuring a bystander. Official charges include assault, obstructing justice, and attempting to seize police weapons. Authorities are conducting raids to apprehend suspects as fears of misinformation loom over social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

