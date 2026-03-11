Supreme Court Strikes Back: Tackling Social Media Misinformation

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against social media misconduct following its February 26 order concerning the NCERT book dispute. The order imposed a complete ban on further dissemination of the Class 8 social science book, citing its controversial content on judicial corruption.

In response to the irresponsible reactions by certain online users, the bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, has directed the government to identify and report the websites involved. These actions highlight the judiciary's intolerance towards misinformation and disrespect towards its directives.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out the escalating misuse of social media, referencing a new 'law' of disproportionate online backlash. However, the bench maintains that legitimate critique of the judiciary is welcome, provided it facilitates progressive corrections and improvements within the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)