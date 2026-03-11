Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Back: Tackling Social Media Misinformation

The Supreme Court is cracking down on social media mischief related to its February 26 order banning NCERT's Class 8 book. Criticism over corruption in the judiciary prompted action against irresponsible sites. CJI Surya Kant emphasizes proper dealing with judiciary matters and the importance of curbing misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:43 IST
Supreme Court Strikes Back: Tackling Social Media Misinformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against social media misconduct following its February 26 order concerning the NCERT book dispute. The order imposed a complete ban on further dissemination of the Class 8 social science book, citing its controversial content on judicial corruption.

In response to the irresponsible reactions by certain online users, the bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, has directed the government to identify and report the websites involved. These actions highlight the judiciary's intolerance towards misinformation and disrespect towards its directives.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out the escalating misuse of social media, referencing a new 'law' of disproportionate online backlash. However, the bench maintains that legitimate critique of the judiciary is welcome, provided it facilitates progressive corrections and improvements within the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026