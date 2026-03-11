Major Drug Bust in Shimla: LSD Seized Worth Rs 1.1 Crore

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Shimla police arrested two individuals in possession of 562 LSD stamps, valued at an estimated Rs 1.1 crore in the black market, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Sharma, 40, from Moga district in Punjab, and Priya Sharma, 26, from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Acted upon a tip-off, a police team from New Shimla station raided a residential building in the BCS locality where the duo was apprehended.

Further investigation revealed that Sandeep has been a long-time participant in the illegal drug trade, with an earlier case lodged against him for drug possession. Authorities have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are continuing their efforts to unravel the broader network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)