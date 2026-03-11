Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Shimla: LSD Seized Worth Rs 1.1 Crore

Police in Shimla have arrested two individuals, Sandeep and Priya Sharma, with 562 LSD stamps valued at Rs 1.1 crore. The duo was nabbed following credible intelligence on drug trafficking activities in the area. Sandeep has a history of drug offenses, and further investigations are ongoing.

Major Drug Bust in Shimla: LSD Seized Worth Rs 1.1 Crore
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Shimla police arrested two individuals in possession of 562 LSD stamps, valued at an estimated Rs 1.1 crore in the black market, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Sharma, 40, from Moga district in Punjab, and Priya Sharma, 26, from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Acted upon a tip-off, a police team from New Shimla station raided a residential building in the BCS locality where the duo was apprehended.

Further investigation revealed that Sandeep has been a long-time participant in the illegal drug trade, with an earlier case lodged against him for drug possession. Authorities have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are continuing their efforts to unravel the broader network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

