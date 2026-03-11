Iran Withdraws from 2026 World Cup Amid Rising Tensions
Iran will not participate in the 2026 World Cup following airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel that killed its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The escalating conflict in the Gulf region and security concerns have compelled Iran to withdraw from the tournament, as announced by sports minister Ahmad Donyamali.
Iran has announced its withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup due to recent military tensions with the United States and Israel. After airstrikes resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran declared it could not participate under such hostile conditions, according to sports minister Ahmad Donyamali.
The United States, Mexico, and Canada are set to host the upcoming World Cup from June 11 to July 19. The escalating conflict in the Gulf, particularly led by actions against Iran, has raised safety and security issues, prompting the decision to withdraw.
Iran was notably absent from a FIFA planning summit held in Atlanta the previous week, as it contends with regional unrest and the recent assassinations. The nation's matches were originally scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We remain committed to welfare of citizens residing in Gulf region: MEA spokesperson.
Tensions Rise as Drone Attacks Escalate in Gulf Region
Nepal Aids Nationals with Saudi Visas Amidst Gulf Conflict
Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi for Crisis Intervention Amid Gulf Conflict
West Asia conflict: 370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf region, says Mann