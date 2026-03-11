Life Imprisonment Sought for Kashmiri Separatist Andrabi
The NIA has demanded life imprisonment for Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi for conspiring against the Indian state under UAPA. The agency accused her of using social media to wage war against India in collaboration with foreign terrorist entities. The court will announce the sentencing on March 24.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called for a life sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, convicted of conspiring against India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The verdict follows her and associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen's involvement in a scheme against the Indian government.
During the court proceedings, the NIA documented that Andrabi used social media platforms, collaborating with terrorist entities, to promote violence and secession of Jammu and Kashmir. The agency argued that her actions necessitate a stern response to uphold national security and the integrity of the Indian legal system.
The court is set to announce its sentencing decision on March 24. Andrabi faces charges under multiple UAPA and IPC sections, reflecting the severity of her offenses against the state. The NIA emphasized that any leniency might weaken public confidence in legal enforcement.
