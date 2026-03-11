Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest in Patna

In Patna's Fatuha area, Bihar Police arrested a criminal after a brief gunfight on Wednesday. Officers seized a country-made pistol and 1,200 live cartridges. The criminal, hit by a bullet, is being treated. Police received a tip-off about criminal activities, leading to the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic sequence of events on Wednesday evening, Bihar Police arrested a criminal after a brief shootout in Patna's Fatuha locality. The altercation unfolded following intelligence about potential criminal activity in the area.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma, disclosed that the perpetrators fired at the police team upon being confronted. The police response was calculated and effective, resulting in the apprehension of one individual. The identity of the arrested man remains undisclosed.

Authorities retrieved a country-made pistol and an astonishing 1,200 live cartridges from the suspect's possession. The criminal sustained a leg injury from the encounter and is currently receiving medical attention in a government hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

