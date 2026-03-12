Assassination Attempt on Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah: Investigation Underway

In a shocking turn of events, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a marriage function on the outskirts of Jammu. Kamal Singh Jamwal, the alleged assailant, fired at Abdullah from behind but was quickly subdued by security personnel.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into Jamwal's background, exploring personal, social, and potential organizational connections to uncover the motive behind the brazen act. A licensed pistol, purportedly used in the attack, was recovered from the suspect's possession.

Political leaders, including BJP's Jahanzaib Sirwal, have strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing the importance of a thorough and transparent investigation. Authorities are reassessing security protocols to understand how Jamwal managed to breach the venue with a weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)