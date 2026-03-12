Left Menu

Assam Police Crackdown on Fuel Shortage Rumors

The Assam Police warned against spreading rumors about LPG and fuel shortages, as local refineries only cover 30% of demand. Authorities have formed a media monitoring committee to tackle misinformation. Officials are coordinating with key stakeholders to ensure a steady LPG supply in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns about potential fuel shortages, Assam Police have announced stringent measures against individuals spreading baseless rumors regarding the availability of LPG and other fuels in the state.

Authorities assure citizens not to be misled by these rumors, as a dedicated media committee is actively monitoring the situation to curb misinformation that may cause panic. This follows a statement by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, highlighting that local refineries fulfill merely 30% of the state's LPG needs, implying a demand-supply gap.

In response, efforts are being made to boost production and secure continuous supply. Recent discussions between state officials and Union representatives assure that the current fuel stock is sufficient, alleviating fears of an imminent shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

